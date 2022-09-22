Celebrate National Honey Month at BeeWeaver Honey Farm

NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a lot of buzz going around for the fun-filled weekend planned at BeeWeaver Honey Farm in Navasota. September is National Honey Month and the honey farm is inviting everyone to its annual Infuzzed gathering and Honey Cook Off.

Infuzzed is a free event where anyone can try the honey farm’s new array of infused honey made in preparation for the fall. People can rate the ones they like best, and the top choices will be kept in the store on property. The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Honey Cook Off is a competition that requires participants to make dishes with honey as the main ingredient. For $30, you can pay for a wristband that allows you to sample the dishes and vote for your favorites. The cook-off’s winning team will receive a night’s stay at the honey farm’s Honey House Loft.

Cook-off winners will be announced between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The Texas Honey Queen, Marie Yanchak, said people have been creative with past entries including kolaches, cornbread and different cuts of barbecued meats.

All profits from the cook off will go towards Real Texas Honey and the Grimes County Animal Rescue. Real Texas Honey is dedicated to sharing the importance of supporting local beekeepers. The animal rescue is working on building a shelter for the stray dogs and cats in the area. Kristen Carrell, the president of the Grimes County Animal Rescue board, said the proceeds from the event will go towards supplies and daily operations once the shelter is built.

Along with service-focused initiatives, the honey farm is also passionate about education. BeeWeaver Honey Farm partnered with the Brazos Valley Bee School for the Infuzzed event. The 7th annual Bee School will be hosted Saturday at First Baptist Church Bryan. Chris Barnes with the Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association said people are coming across Texas to attend the bee school.

Registration for the bee school is still open and walk-ups will be accepted on the day of. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., and everything will conclude before BeeWeaver Honey Farm’s events.

For more information about Infuzzed and the Honey Cook-Off, click here. You can also find more information on the Brazos Valley Bee School here.

