Celebrating five decades of rock 'n' roll and OPAS

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder Auditorium will be rocking Tuesday and Wednesday next week with the season opener of Neil Berg’s 50 years of Rock ‘N’ Roll.

Composer and lyricist Neil Berg will lead a cast through the history of iconic music.

“Neil is a Tony award nominated composer and lyricist,” Executive Director Ann Black said. “You are going to have the music from the ‘40s, ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s, up until MTV era of the ‘80s with some great Broadway voices, with Neil spinning the stories that went along with this music.”

You can find tickets for the event online. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. on both nights.

