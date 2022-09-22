Classroom Champion: Brynlee Urbantke from Madisonville High School

MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville High School’s Brynlee Urbantke is this week’s KBTX & American Momentum Bank Classroom Champion of the 2022-2023 school year.

The Madisonville High School senior has a 5.65 grade point average and ranks fifth in her class. Brynlee is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, and volunteers as a summer league coach.

Brynlee has a really good work ethic,” Madisonville teacher Shanna Staley said. “She always takes care of her business in class. If she knows she’s going to be out, she makes sure she gets her work done before she leaves or she gets with me so that we can get it taken care of so she has it ready to turn in whenever she returns.”

A a two-sport athlete at Madisonville High, Brynlee is a member of both the varsity volleyball and softball teams. She was awarded academic-all district honors in both, as well as second team all-district in softball.

“Brynlee is of those kids that just has her priorities in order,” said Madisonville volleyball coach Kristen Hooten. “She does a really good job of knowing what she wants in life, and although this is a passion — playing sports, volleyball and softball — she really is focused on her career when she leaves here, and she’s just always been able to prioritize what she wants to do and just set goals for her self. She’s a very smart young lady.”

That focus on the future is exactly what makes her stand out. Brynlee feels like the time that she has spent as a student athlete has helped prepare her as she gets ready to experience life beyond the walls of Madisonville High.

“Sports kind of give you a look on the life after high school,” Brynlee said. “They teach you how to balance multiple things at one time and just figure out everything and how you are going to work in the actual world.”

