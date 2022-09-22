College Station football opens district play hosting Leander

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School enters district competition rested and recovered after a bye week.

The Cougars are 2-1 on the season with the only loss coming in week 1 against Lovejoy and are averaging more than 40 points a game.

The last time the Cougars played they got a 45-35 win over Temple.

Head Coach Stoney Pryor says he’s excited to see how his team responds to opening district with an opponent they’ve never played before.

“We’ve been steadily improving since the season began and we did have a good week of practice this past week and this week has been good, so I would expect for us to continue to get better and continue to improve,” said Pryor. “I hope this isn’t the peak of where we are, but I feel pretty good into it.”

College Station and Leander kick off at 7 at Cougar Field on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.