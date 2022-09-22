Construction on Texas Avenue and SH 21 expected to continue for the coming years

By Amy Licerio
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:23 PM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Construction on Highway 21 and Texas Avenue has been going on since this past spring and now drivers are wanting answers on when they can expect this construction to end.

Right now we are in the first of three phases of construction.

The City of Bryan says this current phase is scheduled to be completed by January 2023. Around the same time, Phase 2A will be kicking off construction. This phase includes the installation of medians from 15th Street all the way to University Drive and is scheduled to be completed in Fall 2023.

The final phase, Phase 2B, will start construction around 2025 and includes the installation of sidewalks and minor landscaping improvements.

TXDOT says all these improvements are meant to keep drivers and pedestrians safe, as well as keep up with the growth of our community.

More information on this project can be found on the TXDOT website.

