Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers’ car seat safety event set for Saturday in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers is teaming up with Texas A&M Agrilife to host the annual Car Seat Safety event Saturday at the Brazos Center in Bryan from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

To sign up, click here.

“Our annual Car Seat Safety event is designed to teach parents about car seat safety, provide free car seats to anyone in need, and make sure that every child who shows up leaves safer than they arrived,” said Danny Daniel. “Each year, we partner with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension’s professionally trained technicians to teach parents how to correctly install their child’s car seat. Anyone is welcome – all you have to do is sign up online.”

A child is involved in a car crash every 25 seconds. In fact, car crashes have been one of the leading cause of death among children for the last 20 years.

In many cases, these tragedies could have been prevented if the child was properly secured. Unfortunately, only 1 in 5 parents check to make sure their child’s car seat is properly installed. A properly installed car seat can reduce the risk of injury for child passengers by over 70%. Sign up today to keep your child safe.

