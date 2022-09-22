Drought stays steady, but some short term worsening expected

The Texas and local Drought Monitor for September 22, 2022. Little to no change was seen...
The Texas and local Drought Monitor for September 22, 2022. Little to no change was seen locally, but drought is expected to worsen a little by this time next week.(KBTX)
By Drew Davis
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:41 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new drought monitor has been released for the State of Texas by the office of the Texas State Climatologist. The verdict? Not much has changed. We are currently in another summertime dry pattern, and these conditions are expected to worsen as time goes on.

The rain that late August and early September brought was enough to completely relieve portions of the Brazos Valley from drought conditions, but if the high-pressure pattern continues as it is, the drought could creep back up on the region.

Not much rainfall is expected going forward. High pressure continues to control the weather pattern and a cold front is moving into the Brazos Valley early Monday morning, drying the air out even more. The state of Texas needs another weather pattern shake-up for widespread rain to be possible. There is the possibility that a tropical system brings rain sometime next week, but there is still a lot of model uncertainty for the path of that system for now.

To learn more about that tropical system, check out this story.

