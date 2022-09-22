Junior League of BCS to host Charity Ball 2022

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Get ready for a night of dinner, drinks, dancing, and raising money for a good cause! The Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s annual Charity Ball is set to take place on Saturday, December 10 at the Brazos County Expo Center in Bryan.

This is the Junior League’s largest fundraising event of the year, and the funds raised support numerous events and projects the Junior League works on, including “Stuff the Bus.” This past year, they were able to purchase $115-thousand worth of school supplies for children in our community.

The Rocket Brothers Band will headline this year’s Charity Ball, so be sure to dress your best and bring your dancing shoes.

You can learn more about the upcoming Charity Ball by watching the video above, or by visiting the Junior League of Bryan-College Station’s website here.

