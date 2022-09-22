Local cyclist returns from national conference

Kathy Langlotz has been participating in bike rides to support the work of Bike MS for nearly two decade
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station bicyclist is back home after attending a fundraising celebration event for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Kathy Langlotz has been participating in bike rides to support the work of Bike MS for nearly two decades.

This past year she raised more than $12,000 and was invited to attend a conference in Greenville, South Carolina to hear presentations from MS researchers, network with other Bike MS members, and take part in a ride.

“Part of what this past weekend, the Tour of Champions, was about for me was to be affirmed for all those years of doing this has truly meant something to a lot of people, making a real difference,” Langlotz said.

Langlotz added the weekend provided inspiration to fundraise for the next Texas ride, which is scheduled to take place on April 29th and 30th and will end at Kyle Field.

You can learn more about Bike MS here, or the Texas ride here.

