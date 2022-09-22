Manifesting Fall with the perfect front porch accessory

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s still nearly 100 degrees, but we are manifesting Fall with this D.I.Y. terra cotta Jack-o’-lantern planter for your front porch.

The Three’s guest co-host, Jennifer Satterfield, taught us how to upcycle last year’s trend of farmhouse white with this year’s refresh take on pumpkins.

For this project, she used a plastic Walmart candy bucket, paint, sponge brushes, baking soda, and mums. She estimates her total cost for supplies was $30.

You can find Jennifer’s terra cotta painting steps here.

After the paint on your pumpkin has fully dried, Jennifer recommends selecting your favorite color mums and adding them inside the candy bucket to display on your front porch.

For more, watch the video above.

