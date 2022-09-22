More student housing could be coming to the Northgate district

By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A popular section of College Station could be growing soon.

Oldham Goodwin has announced that the property located at 301 University Drive and 100 Boyett Street has been listed at $5.2 million as a high-density student housing site.

A spokesperson from Oldham Goodwin told KBTX that they have received a tremendous amount of interest from student housing developers.

The city of College Station said the property is zoned NG-1 Core Northgate, which would allow multi-family use.

The space is only half an acre which is smaller compared to other student living complexes in the Northgate district. The city says it could have a development on it, but would likely have to go up rather than out.

When asked by KBTX some business owners in the area didn’t comment on the possible student housing coming. Part owner and partner of Rough Draft Justin Manning said he is aware of the increasing population of College Station, but is concerned that Northgate may start to lose its charm.

“I understand the growth of this town has been a leading success in my business so more people could be a great thing, but the district was so nostalgic. It kind of takes a little bit of what made it special” said Manning.

Oldham Goodwin hopes to have a builder selected for the project within the next month.

