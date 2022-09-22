Neighbors remember woman found dead in department store restroom

Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday.
By Ashley Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - According to officials with the Belk department store, 63-year-old Bessie Durham worked for a company called KBS, which provides cleaning services for not only the store but the entire mall, WIS reported.

It’s believed that Durham’s body was in a restroom at Belk for four days before she was found.

The family bathroom where the body was found is currently no longer open to the public and has a white sign taped to the door that says it’s out of order.

Several of Durham’s neighbors remember her as the light of their community.

“She’s going to be missed around here,” said Theresa Boston, who lived across the street from Durham.

Boston said she was more than just a neighbor. She was a friend.

She said, “She was a loving person. I hate that happened. She loved her kids real bad. She got along with everybody. Everybody loved her. Everybody called her mama.”

Boston said Durham will be remembered for her generosity, saying she would often cook food and share it with people in the neighborhood, but she said she was also a family woman. Boston would often see Durham’s family stop by her home.

“She had two little grandkids that used to come over. I remember I would always compliment them because they had bows in their heads,” said Boston.

And she remembers seeing Durham leave her house that Thursday morning, but she didn’t know that was the last time she’d see her.

A report from the coroner’s office says that Durham could be seen on surveillance footage entering into the bathroom where her body was found around 7 a.m. Thursday, but she never left. Her body was later discovered around 8 p.m. Monday.

Boston said, “My first thought was, ‘How could you not know a person was here when their cart is by the bathroom?’ You got a check-in schedule. You know when they clock in and clock out. That’s just slack on their part, and yes, they should be held accountable.”

“The fact that she never clocked out or nothing, seemed like that should’ve been a red flag,” said Ike Abney, Bessie Durham’s neighbor.

Boston told WIS that her family knocked on doors around the neighborhood after they didn’t hear from her.

“I was the first person they asked because I sit here and I see everything. I’m always watching. That’s why I said earlier, pay attention to your surroundings and everything around you,” said Boston.

The coroner says there’s no indication of foul play nor were there any indications of drug use. The coroner believes at this time that her death is a result of natural causes.

“She seemed like a pretty healthy lady, nice and friendly and all. It didn’t seem like she was sick or nothing,” said Abney.

While the coroner has received surveillance footage, the Columbia Police Department is still waiting on that footage to use in their investigation.

The deputy chief confirmed the bathroom Durham’s body was found in only locks from the inside.

The coroner’s office has scheduled an autopsy for Durham on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. was arrested by Bryan police for reportedly shooting another man.
Police: Bryan man arrested for shooting estranged wife’s boyfriend
Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church is holding a vote Tuesday night...
College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Grimes County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of...
Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N...
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church will join the Global Methodist...
College Station church votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

Latest News

FEMA heads to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona made landfall.
Puerto Rico struggles to reach areas cut off by Fiona
Tesla discovered the problem during production testing in August.
Over 1 million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers
People shop at a Target store in Clifton, New Jersey, on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021. The nation’s...
Walmart, Target begin holiday early to ease inflation sting
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
No let-up in hostilities in Ukraine despite prisoner swap
Nancy Horton is shown with family members. The woman's family found her place ransacked and her...
80-year-old woman killed during home invasion; 2 people arrested