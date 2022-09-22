No. 2 Aggies Kick Off 2022-23 Season with No. 3 TCU

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 2 Texas A&M equestrian team opens the 2022-23 season with a top ten test versus No. 3 TCU on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Hildebrand Equine Complex.

“To open the season against TCU will be a great test,” head coach Tana McKay said. “They bring back a lot of talented riders from last season that will be well disciplined and well coached.”

Texas A&M is coming off a 14-5 season that included an appearance in the National Collegiate Equestrian Association Championship final, where they lost a heartbreaker to Oklahoma State, 11-9. It marked the program’s 20th appearance in the NCEA Championship.

The Aggies return 25 riders from the 2021-22 squad that saw competition action, including 10 of the 16 starters from the NCEA Championship. Notable returnees include All-Americans Hanna Olaussen (Horsemanship) and Emmy-Lu Marsh (Reining).

“We’ve had a month of training and competed well in our scrimmage, so we are starting to get an idea of where we are at,” said McKay.

The Maroon & White lead the overall series against TCU 11-3, having won five of the last six meetings. The Aggies have never lost to the Horned Frogs in the friendly confines of Hildebrand Equestrian Center (6-0).

Admission is free and live results can be found here.

“A change from last year is that we will compete in Flat followed by Fences in the Jumping Seat arena,” McKay said, “While the Western arena will compete in Reining first followed by Horsemanship.”

