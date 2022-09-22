Repair your roof with reliability

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A roof is one of the most significant pieces of a home, so when finding someone to make repairs or get some things patched up, you want to make the right decision.

The Three co-host Abigail Metsch sat down with Josh Schulte of Schulte Roofing to talk about that decision-making process.

Schulte says after a big storm, companies from out of town rush into the area to provide a quick fix, but this isn’t always the best option. “People buy people. People usually buy somebody that they like, rather than doing a thorough investigation of a company that’s qualified to do the work.”

To hear the rest of this conversation, watch the video above.

For more information about Schulte Roofing, visit their website here.

