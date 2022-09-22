Rescuers seize nearly 50 cats living in deplorable conditions, animal shelter says

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its rescue team rescued 46 cats and kittens from filthy...
The Animal Rescue League of Iowa said its rescue team rescued 46 cats and kittens from filthy conditions at a northern Iowa home.(Animal Rescue League of Iowa)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - An animal rescue group in Iowa said they were able to take multiple cats from a family who was unable to care for the animals.

On Wednesday, the Animal Rescue League of Iowa said a mobile rescue team rescued 46 sick cats and kittens from filthy conditions at a northern Iowa home.

KCRG reports the rescue group responded to a call to help a family struggling to provide for numerous cats and kittens that had multiplied in the home.

The rescue team reported that when it entered the home, the scent of ammonia was so strong it burned their eyes and throats. They said they found cats and kittens walking on a floor covered in feces.

The team said many kittens were thin and had infected eyes that were matted shut. The animals also had fleas, ear mites, and upper respiratory infections that made them constantly sneeze.

Representatives with the rescue group said the Iowa Department of Human Services was also called to help the people living in the home.

The animal rescue group had previously reported dealing with a high population of animals before this rescue.

