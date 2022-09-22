Restaurant Report Card, September 22, 2022

Find out which restaurants made the grade in this week’s Restaurant Report Card.
Restaurant Report Card: September 22, 2022
Restaurant Report Card: September 22, 2022(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Health Department makes available to all media each week the results of inspections at local businesses.

A “No Score” (N/S) can be given at restaurant openings, field or complaint investigations, and follow-up inspections.

P/S or permit suspension happens after a restaurant scores lower than a 70 or if the Health Department deems the restaurant a health risk. A massive infestation of insects or no hot water will automatically close a restaurant down.

Keep in mind, that every restaurant in the county must post their most recent score near the entrance of the eatery. Look for a yellow sheet of paper in a frame next time you go into a restaurant. There, you’ll see how the place you’re about to eat at did on their score.

How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District
How to report a restaurant to the Brazos County Health District(Brazos County Health District)

Copyright 2020 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Grimes County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of...
Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County
Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. was arrested by Bryan police for reportedly shooting another man.
Police: Bryan man arrested for shooting estranged wife’s boyfriend
Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church is holding a vote Tuesday night...
College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N...
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church will join the Global Methodist...
College Station church votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

Latest News

Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton at a border security briefing in January. On...
As fentanyl plagues Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott directs state police to focus on cartels
Bryan High School was the subject of a "swatting" call Thursday afternoon.
Bryan High School falls victim to ‘swatting’ call, police determine hoax
BeeWeaver Honey Farm Hosting Infuzzed and Honey Cook-Off Saturday.
Celebrate National Honey Month at BeeWeaver Honey Farm
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old Brody Mack was safely located and his...
6-year-old Navasota boy safely located