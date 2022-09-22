Rudder High School students participate in mock trial

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rudder High School criminal justice students are participating in a mock trial this week. The case is centered around an automobile theft.

The district says this is something they have been preparing for during the last six weeks.

The teacher is acting as the judge and the students are playing the roles of attorney, defendant, bailiff and jury member.

“I think it’s a really fun learning experience,” Clay Fall, Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs said. “You can see the judge is no nonsense. Just like a real court room she wants quorum. She wants order and to make sure everything is up to par for the trial.”

The group will continue the trial the next couple of days.

