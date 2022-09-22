Rudder prepares for week five Saturday contest against Lamar

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Rudder Rangers are riding a two game win streak after starting the season 0-2. This week they begin district play on the road at Lamar Consolidated.

Head Coach Eric Ezar wants his team to be more consistent entering the week five contest, but they do have confidence after their recent success.

“We scheduled a little bit tougher this year early.. to find out what our weaknesses were early,” Ezar said. “We were able to beat Elgin which was a good football team and Chaparral which is a new football team, but that gives us some confidence going into Lamar, so we’re excited about that. We’re a young football team, so any kind of confidence we can get.. only helps us.”

Game time for Rudder and Lamar is Saturday at 6:00 p.m. in Rosenberg. Lamar is also 2-2 on the season.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.