Taylor, women’s national team set to begin FIBA World Cup

SYDNEY, Australia – Texas A&M women’s basketball head coach Joni Taylor and the 2022 USA Women’s Basketball National Team begin their quest for gold at the 2022 FIBA World Cup versus Belgium at 8:30 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

The matchup versus Belgium is the first of the preliminary stage and will be streamed on ESPN+. The world cup culminates in a gold-medal matchup on Saturday, Oct. 1. Taylor is serving as an assistant coach on the national team, marking her fifth experience working with USA Basketball.

Taylor’s most recent USA Basketball experience resulted in a gold medal as head coach of the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s U18 National Team. Her team went 6-0 and defeated her opponents by an average of 44.5 points per game. Earlier this year, Taylor served as a court coach for the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp. The Meridian, Mississippi, native also won gold as an assistant with the 2021 U19 World Cup Team and was a court coach for the 2018 USA U18 National Team trials.

New season ticket purchases for the 2022-23 Texas A&M women’s basketball season are on sale through the 12th Man Foundation.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.