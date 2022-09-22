Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County

IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Iola.

It happened on Highway 39 near FM 1696, Sheriff Don Sowell said.

There were three people in the vehicle when the crash occurred.

A 13-year-old was killed but no other details were immediately available.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety were on the scene investigating the crash.

