Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County

It happened on Highway 39 near FM 1696, Sheriff Don Sowell said.
The Texas Department of Public Safety and Grimes County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of the wreck.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:39 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
IOLA, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says a teenager died Wednesday night in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Iola.

It happened on Highway 39 near FM 1696, Sheriff Don Sowell said.

There were three people in the vehicle when the crash occurred.

A 13-year-old was killed but no other details were immediately available.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety were on the scene investigating the crash.

