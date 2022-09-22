Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures

The university has 74,289 students for the Fall 2022 semester
(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students.

The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.

Enrollment at Texas A&M remains the largest in the state and is one of the largest in the country, according to a release from the university.

