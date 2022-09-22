Texas A&M to host No. 21 Mississippi State on Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies continue SEC action Thursday at Ellis Field when they host the No. 21 Mississippi State Bulldogs at 7 p.m. for the final game of their four-match homestand.

The Maroon & White look to get back into the win column after last Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Georgia. Texas A&M (5-2-2, 0-1-0 SEC) owns wins over McNeese (8-0), Sam Houston (6-0), New Mexico State (2-1), Illinois (1-0) and South Alabama (4-1). The Aggies have 0-0 road draws at No. 25 Clemson and Ohio State. A&M’s losses came against No. 16 TCU, 2-1, and Georgia, 3-2.

Texas A&M has had an SEC best 14 different players find the back of the net through nine matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with five goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. Colvin has three goals and ranks second on the team with four assists. Hayes, Sawyer Dumond and Smith have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Sydney Becerra, Carissa Boeckmann, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Taylor Pounds, Karlina Sample and Andersen Williams.

Mississippi State (7-0-2, 1-0-0 SEC) is unbeaten and enters play on a four-match win streak, including three consecutive shutouts – Southern Miss (2-0), Presbyterian (4-0) and No. 14 Arkansas (2-0). The Bulldogs are outscoring opponents 16-2 and own seven shutouts in nine matches.

The Aggies own a 9-1 edge in the all-time series with all the meetings coming since A&M joined the SEC prior to the 2012 season. Ol’ Sarge’s charges won the first nine matches with the Bulldogs snapping the win streak last season in Starkville, 2-1. Texas A&M has posted shutouts in six of the 10 matches with the Aggies outscoring the Bulldogs, 30-5.

The match is available on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call.

