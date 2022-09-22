‘Tis the season... for flu shots!

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Autumn means apple picking, pumpkin carving, and falling leaves, but it also means, it’s flu season. That’s why St Joseph Health Dr. Jennifer Culver says it’s important to get your annual flu shot!

“Every year we see a new version of the flu that goes around,” Dr. Culver said. “The flu mutates each year, so we have to change up our vaccine to combat that. That’s why it’s important to get a flu shot each year.”

After you’ve gotten your flu shot, it’s still important to take preventative measures. Dr. Culver suggests eating healthy meals, getting a good night’s sleep, taking Vitamin C, and seeing our doctors for check-ups regularly.

To learn more, watch the video above.

