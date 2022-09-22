‘Tis the season... for flu shots!

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Autumn means apple picking, pumpkin carving, and falling leaves, but it also means, it’s flu season. That’s why St Joseph Health Dr. Jennifer Culver says it’s important to get your annual flu shot!

“Every year we see a new version of the flu that goes around,” Dr. Culver said. “The flu mutates each year, so we have to change up our vaccine to combat that. That’s why it’s important to get a flu shot each year.”

After you’ve gotten your flu shot, it’s still important to take preventative measures. Dr. Culver suggests eating healthy meals, getting a good night’s sleep, taking Vitamin C, and seeing our doctors for check-ups regularly.

To learn more, watch the video above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Grimes County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of...
Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County
Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. was arrested by Bryan police for reportedly shooting another man.
Police: Bryan man arrested for shooting estranged wife’s boyfriend
Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church is holding a vote Tuesday night...
College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N...
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church will join the Global Methodist...
College Station church votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

Latest News

This year's Charity Ball is on Saturday, December 10.
Junior League of BCS to host Charity Ball 2022
Mix in baking soda with your paint to create texture!
Manifesting Fall with the perfect front porch accessory
Your roof is an integral part of your home. That's why it's important to find a roofing company...
Repair your roof with reliability
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - jackolantern
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - jackolantern