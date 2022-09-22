Treat of the Day: Firefighters save cat from apartment fire

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters rescued a mother and who two children during a housefire this weekend, but firefighters also went one step further and saved a housecat.

College Station Fire Department says the cat was resuscitated on the scene.

It was then taken to the Texas A&M Small Animal Hospital by a team member.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Grimes County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of...
Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County
Hugo Alfredo Ortiz-Quintero Jr. was arrested by Bryan police for reportedly shooting another man.
Police: Bryan man arrested for shooting estranged wife’s boyfriend
Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church is holding a vote Tuesday night...
College Station church taking vote to disaffiliate from denomination
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N...
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
Formally known as Christ United Methodist Church, Christ Church will join the Global Methodist...
College Station church votes to disaffiliate from United Methodist Church

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Firefighters save a cat from apartment fire
Treat of the Day: Firefighters save a cat from apartment fire
Treat of the Day: American Lumber in Bryan provides materials to build over 400 beds for children
Treat of the Day: American Lumber in Bryan provides materials to build over 400 beds for children
Treat of the Day: American Lumber in Bryan provides materials to build over 400 beds for children
Treat of the Day: American Lumber in Bryan provides materials to build over 400 beds for children
Treat of the Day: New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of the Brazos Valley, Inc. celebrates...
Treat of the Day: New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of the Brazos Valley, Inc. celebrates 100 years