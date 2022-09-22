Treat of the Day: Firefighters save cat from apartment fire
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters rescued a mother and who two children during a housefire this weekend, but firefighters also went one step further and saved a housecat.
College Station Fire Department says the cat was resuscitated on the scene.
It was then taken to the Texas A&M Small Animal Hospital by a team member.
