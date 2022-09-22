Voices for Children gearing up for annual Golf Tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Voices for Children recruits and trains Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, volunteers to support children and families in the foster care system.

VFC Executive Director Amy Faulkner News 3 at Noon to talk about the need for volunteers and how people can help support the organization.

Last year Voices for Children, with 206 CASA volunteers, advocated for 597 children who experienced abuse or neglect. CASA volunteers drove more than 83,779 miles in service to families and donated 11,527 hours advocating for children and families in our community.

Voices for Children’s CASA Golf Classic is Monday, Nov. 7 at Miramont Country Club in Bryan. There’s a 9 a.m. shotgun start, four-man scramble with lunch, a silent auction and a raffle. The raffle prize is a half side of beef and a $1000 gift card to purchase the freezer or grill of your choice.

To register a team, call 979-822-9700 or go to vfcbrazos.org/golf.

