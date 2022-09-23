Aggies preparing for Arkansas in Southwest Classic

ARLINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - The 23rd ranked Texas A&M football team took a step in the right direction last week with a bounce back win against Miami. Now they look to build on that victory over the Hurricanes as they prepare for their SEC opener against No. 10 Arkansas on Saturday.

Jimbo Fisher saw his A&M offense respond in a positive way to the quarterback change with Max Johnson dethroning Haynes King as the Aggies starting Q-B.

Now the Maroon and White turn their focus toward Arkansas in their conference opener.

Unlike the Aggies the Razorbacks avoided an embarrassing non-conference loss, but haven’t been dominating in their first three games. Still Arkansas returns a lot of weapons that gave the Aggies headaches a year ago in the Southwest Classic.

“Sam does a great job coaching them,” said Fisher. “They have a veteran offense of line. They have for returning starters on the offensive line. They have a veteran quarterback. Defensively they are extremely talented. We’ll have our hands full,” added Fisher.

Last week the Razorbacks had to erase a 17 point deficit against Missouri State to win 38-27. The Aggies enter the Southwest Classic ranked 9th nationally in scoring defense while Arkansas is averaging 37 points per game.

The game kicks off at 6pm Saturday night and will be televised on ESPN.

The game kicks off at 6pm Saturday night and will be televised on ESPN.

