BCS Christmas Parade will go on this year
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After being canceled the last two years, the Bryan/College Station Christmas Parade will return this year, according to a post on social media.
The parade will take place Sunday, December 4th, at 2 p.m.
The parade had been canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns, and organizers were concerned it would be canceled a third straight year because of a lack of a logistics partner.
The group says they have teamed up with Z Islander to provide those logistics for this year and the parade will go on.
