Brazos County Sheriff’s Office on scene of suspicious loose dirt call with cadaver dogs

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a suspicious loose dirt call.(MGN)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a suspicious loose dirt call. Investigators are actively working the scene now.

They say the loose dirt was in a field where construction was being done but didn’t specify where exactly that was.

In a press release, the sheriff’s office said a cadaver dog, which is trained to detect human remains, was also brought to the scene and “alerted” on the suspicious loose dirt.

At this time, there is no threat to the public.

