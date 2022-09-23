Bryan renews rivalry with Temple in 12-6A district opener

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan Vikings have won two in a row and will put that winning streak on the line Friday night in their District 12-6A opener against Temple. Kickoff is set for 7pm at Merrill Green Stadium.

The Vikings are coming off a 31-10 win against Richmond Randle, but Bryan lost quarterback Malcom Gooden with a hand injury in the game.

It’s obviously a setback for Big Blue, but its part of the game and Head Coach Ricky Tullos knows the Vikings will step up and fill the void.

“It is unfortunate for him. What a fantastic kid! But he’ll be back,” said Tullos. ”You’re going to face adversity. You’re going to face bumps in the road,” added Tullos.

A Viking win would be special. Just like the one Bryan experienced 40 years ago when Merrill Green and Big Blue beat the Wildcats 20 to nothing at Kyle Field and secured a playoff spot in 1982 as the district champions.

