Catalena Hatters gets you ready for felt hat season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s an unspoken rule that Labor Day weekend is the unofficial transition from straw hats to felt hats. Scott Catalena says, this is a spoken rule at Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan.

He joined The Three to talk about hat customization and proper hat care. You can learn more about Catalena Hatters by watching Destination Bryan’s Bryan Legends video here.

For the full interview with Scott, click on the video above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.