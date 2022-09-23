Catalena Hatters gets you ready for felt hat season

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s an unspoken rule that Labor Day weekend is the unofficial transition from straw hats to felt hats. Scott Catalena says, this is a spoken rule at Catalena Hatters in Downtown Bryan.

He joined The Three to talk about hat customization and proper hat care. You can learn more about Catalena Hatters by watching Destination Bryan’s Bryan Legends video here.

For the full interview with Scott, click on the video above.

