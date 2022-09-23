College Station police arrest three in theft of catalytic converters

Police in College Station, Texas arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic...
Police in College Station, Texas arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Friday.(KWTX #1)
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:20 PM CDT
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested three men and recovered nine stolen catalytic converters during a traffic stop Friday.

Drevonne Bell, 21, of Houston, was arrested on four arrest warrants. He was charged with failing to identify himself, providing a fictitious name, and theft of property over $30K and under $150K.

Claytarrius Collins, 25, of Plantersville, was arrested for theft of property over $30K and under $150K, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation and possession of marijuana over two ounces.

Lance Calhoun, 26, of Navasota, was arrested on an outstanding warrant in addition to a charge of theft of property over $30K and under $150K.

No further information was provided by authorities.

