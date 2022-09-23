Deadline for Brazos County tax rate vote later than originally thought

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The deadline for Brazos County Commissioner’s Court to pass a vote on the tax rate is later than originally thought.

Commissioner’s were working under the impression that if no vote happened on the proposed tax rate of $.48 by September 30, then a “no new revenue” rate of of $0.4294 would take effect.

However, because of the delayed receipt of the Certified Appraisal Rolls for the 2022 tax year, the deadline to approve the proposed rate is actually October 21.

Brazos County Tax Assessor Kristeen Roe said the county had been operating under a certified estimate of the rolls to allow the office to calculate tax rates for all of the taxing units.

According to section 26.05 of the tax code, “The governing body must adopt a tax rate before the later of September 30 or the 60th day after the date the “certified appraisal roll” is received by the taxing unit.”

“The appraisal district did certify on August 22, so the deadline is extended for all units to before October 21, 2022,” Roe said in an email to KBTX.

Roe said this is the first time Brazos County has dealt with a delay in the receipt of the Certified Appraisal Rolls.

Precinct 2 County Commissioner Russ Ford and Precinct 1 County Commissioner Steve Aldrich have expressed their doubts about the proposed tax rate and have missed meetings when a vote was scheduled to take place.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.