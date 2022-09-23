Family, fun, and all things Fall with Texas Lions Camp

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The goal of the Texas Lions Camp is provide a safe environment where all children can grow and play. What better way to do that than with a Fall Festival right here in the Brazos Valley?

At the Texas Lions Camp Fall Festival, you can expect to have an incredible time with a car show, live music by the Santa’s Wonderland Band, Risky Liver, and John Stork, fun fall activities, and a variety of amazing food trucks.

All of the proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Texas Lions Camp, a summer camp serving children with physical disabilities since 1949.

The Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, October 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Santa’s Wonderland. There will be free parking available in the Prancer Lot.

You can purchase tickets at The Ranch Harley Davidson, Truist Bank on Texas Ave., on the website here, or at the event.

For more information, watch the video above.

