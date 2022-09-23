Free Music Friday: Tell Runyan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Tell Runyan joined First News at Four as the Free Music Friday guest on Sept. 23.

Tell Runyan is a Singer-Songwriter based in Stephenville, TX. His music can best be described as Americana blend of country, rock, and folk music.

He played his original song “Still the One.”

His latest album release is titled “Living For the Night” which can be found on all streaming platforms now.

Runyan’s band will be performing at the Canteen Bar & Grill in College Station on Friday, Sept. 23, at 7:30 p.m.

You can learn more about Runyan, upcoming shows, or hear his songs on his website.

View his interview on First News at Four in the player below.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.