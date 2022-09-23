Gentlemen: Look your best this gameday weekend

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re heading to the game in Arlington this weekend, you may want to ditch the t-shirt and jorts for a slick polo and some slacks. Aggieland Outfitters has exactly what you need to look and feel your best when you’re out celebrating that Aggie win!

Aggieland Outfitters manager Jake Zamora highlights the quality of the products sold in the Tommy Bahama, Johnny O, and Peter Millar collections sold at the store. “These products are going to last you forever. They’re always in style. You’re going to look good in Dallas.”

You can see and hear more about the men’s products in stock at Aggieland Outfitters by watching the video above and by visiting their website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.