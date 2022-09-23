Get your home ready for spooky season with this tablescape

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s all just a bunch of hocus pocus! This Hocus Pocus inspired tablescape is sure to be a fan favorite at your Halloween party this year.

The Three’s guest co-cost, Jennifer Satterfield, turns what some consider to be a dark and scary holiday into a bright, playful one. From black feathers to ceramic pumpkins, every detail shines through on this Disney’s Hocus Pocus inspired tablescape design.

Watch the full demonstration in the video above.

Check out Jennifer Satterfield’s website here for more Fall-themed ideas.

