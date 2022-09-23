From the ground up: The beef checkoff helps farmers market their products

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Beef Council wants to make sure that farmers and ranchers are getting the recognition they deserve. They also want to help spread the word about the quality of their products.

Executive Vice President of the Texas Beef Council Dr. Molly McAdams says their sole purpose is to grow beef demand.

“What we can work on is pretty limited, but at the same way we can really expand all of those areas to really drive demand for our product and we are the only folks who focus specifically on beef,” said McAdams.

The council has a program called the beef checkoff which easily helps farmers and ranchers market themselves and their products.

“By themselves, they won’t develop or build a program just for their product that they’re producing, which ultimately is beef. That’s our job. And so as all these checkoff dollars come in, our job is to focus our efforts so that we can communicate with consumers about the positive attributes of beef as a commodity,” says McAdams.

The beef checkoff also tells the public about how nutritious beef can be.

