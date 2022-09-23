Higher police presence in Navasota ISD after reports of shots fired blocks from school

Navasota police gave the all clear and school continued as normal
(KBTX)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAVASOTA, Texas (KBTX) - The Brule and Administration buildings in Navasota ISD went into secure mode Friday morning, the district said.

There were reports of shots fired several blocks from campus, but Navasota ISD said there was no immediate threat. Navasota police gave the all clear at 9:30 a.m., but officers will remain on campus and in the area throughout the day.

School is continuing as normal Friday.

