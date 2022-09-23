Look and feel your best this Fall with these makeup tips

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By An'Jonae Woodson and Abigail Metsch
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we transition from Summer to Fall, it’s important to understand your skin. Whether that’s finding the perfect skin routine or experimenting with Fall makeup colors, we want you to look and feel your best!

Liz Garrett of Artistry by Liz says the first step to bettering your Fall makeup skills, is being able to make the transition from a daytime, to a nighttime look. She demonstrated the transition on today’s beautiful model, Stephanie.

Liz recommends sticking to colors you’d see out in nature during Autumn. Think rust tones, maroons, and other colors you’d see on falling leaves.

Another tip from Liz, all great makeup applications start with the proper skincare. The start of Fall means possible dry, windy weather conditions, so you always want to keep your skin hydrated by finding a base or foundation that will also hydrate the skin.

Watch Liz work her beauty magic in the video above.

