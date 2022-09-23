Mississippi State takes advantage of own goal to beat Aggies 1-0

Aggies get shutout by Mississippi State
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - No. 21 Mississippi State stayed unbeaten on the year (8-0-2, 2-0-0) following a 1-0 win over Texas A&M Thursday evening at Ellis Field.

Texas A&M (5-3-2, 0-2-0) had 5 more shots on goal than the Bulldogs (7-2), but it wound up being an own goal that was the only shot to find the net.

It was a scoreless match in the 52nd minute when A&M keeper Kenna Caldwell blocks a shot off the foot of Mississippi State’s Haley McWhirter that is deflected off A&M defender Karlina Samples’ foot and into the Aggie net for an own goal giving the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

Texas A&M will travel to Tuscaloosa for a Sunday match against No. 6 Alabama. The match is set to begin at 6pm and will be streamed on the SEC Network Plus.

