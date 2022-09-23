New addition comes to Tavo Coffee Co. in time for fall

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Fall is officially here, meaning menus look a little different. Tavo Coffee Co. has already brewed up many signature drinks like folklore lattes, pumpkin spice lattes and blackberry mochas.

A new addition to the coffee shop is also getting customers in the fall spirit. It’s The Wild Grain Bakery & Café owned by Tanner Purdum, who’s also the owner of The Wild Garlic Pizza.

The bakery and café is in the back of the coffee shop and is serving up different treats every week. Some of the items customers can expect now are homemade pop tarts, plum upside-down cake and chocolate chip pumpkin bread.

Cathy Roman, co-owner of Tavo Coffee Co. and coffee shop consultant, said the baked goods can be paired with hot or iced drinks from Tavo. For example, she said the pumpkin spice latte pairs well with the pumpkin chocolate chip loaf and the iced blackberry mocha would go well with a strawberry pop tart.

For Tavo Coffee Co. co-owner Gustavo Román Jr., serving up caffeinated creations is nothing new. Gustavo Román Jr. has a rich family history in coffee production spanning five generations in Guatemala. The Gustavos started their business with a coffee cart in May 2021 before opening in a brick-and-mortar a few months later.

Tavo means “for you” in various languages. The couple believes it’s important for people to have what they like in their desired drink. They want customers to feel free to make their drinks their own, whether a specialty espresso or pour-over.

Tavo Coffee Co. is located in downtown Bryan at 419 N. Main Street, Suite 100 and The Wild Grain Bakery & Café is located at 419 N. Main Street, Suite 110.

