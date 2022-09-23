Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made.

A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.

Bryan police say the threat towards the school circulated on Snapchat, but it was deemed not credible.

The Bryan Police Department was notified of a threat toward Sam Rayburn Intermediate School circulating Snapchat. Multiple officers responded to the campus and the threat has been deemed not credible at this time. We will continue to investigate the source of the threats. pic.twitter.com/TWFE1Evq5w — Bryan Police Department (@BryanPolice) September 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.