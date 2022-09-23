Police: Social media threat aimed at Bryan ISD intermediate school deemed not credible
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Rayburn Intermediate School went into a temporary perimeter seal Friday afternoon after a threat on social media was made.
A perimeter seal prevents people from leaving or entering the school, but classes continue as normal. School release was delayed slightly, but the perimeter seal was lifted and students were released, said Bryan ISD Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs, Clay Falls.
Bryan police say the threat towards the school circulated on Snapchat, but it was deemed not credible.
