Three robbery suspects in custody following chase

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said three robbery suspects are in custody following a chase that began in Waller County.
By Alex Egan
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said three robbery suspects are in custody following a chase that began in Waller County.

Waller County deputies were chasing the three men believed to be involved in a robbery in Prairie View, TX. The vehicle the men were in fled the scene heading west on Highway 290 towards Highway 6, according to a post from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle then crashed near Highway 6 and Beason Creek. The Sheriff’s Office said one of the suspects fled. Eventually all three men were taken into custody.

