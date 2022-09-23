Three robbery suspects in custody following chase

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said three robbery suspects are in custody following a chase that began in Waller County.

Waller County deputies were chasing the three men believed to be involved in a robbery in Prairie View, TX. The vehicle the men were in fled the scene heading west on Highway 290 towards Highway 6, according to a post from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle then crashed near Highway 6 and Beason Creek. The Sheriff’s Office said one of the suspects fled. Eventually all three men were taken into custody.

