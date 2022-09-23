Treat of the Day: College Station sophomore earns perfect AP exam score

By Katie Aupperle
Published: Sep. 23, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station High School sophomore Mateo Dominguez earned a rare perfect score on a college-level Advanced Placement Exam in spring 2022.

Dominquez was one of only 63 students in the world to earn every point possible on the AP Spanish Language Exam.

“AP courses and exams are college-level, requiring great focus and persistence among participating students,” said Trevor Packer, head of the Advanced Placement Program. “We applaud the educators who encourage students to challenge themselves, who motivate and encourage diverse students to achieve their academic potential.”

Students who succeed in AP are not only more likely to succeed in college, but have the chance to save a significant amount of time and money by earning college credit or placement.

To learn more about AP, visit exploreap.org.

