Tropical Depression Nine forms in the Caribbean

Impacts to Texas not expected
The depression is forecast to become Tropical Storm Hermine before the end of the day
By Max Crawford
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the early morning update from the National Hurricane Center, we now have TD9 in the Caribbean.

The depression is forecast to become Tropical Storm Hermine as early as later today, potentially building to hurricane strength in between its path from Jamaica to Cuba.

From there, forecast guidance broadens a bit, but there is growing confidence that states in the western Gulf of Mexico (including Texas and Louisiana) will not be impacted by this storm. More clarity will come over the weekend, but this does not appear to be a concern for the Brazos Valley.

