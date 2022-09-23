Weekend Gardener: Planting in the fall

KBTX Brazos Valley This Morning(Recurring)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Sep. 23, 2022
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Many people get the urge to plant things in the spring, but experts say now is a great time to start.

“Spring’s a great season but the best time to plant most things is in the fall,” said Skip Richter with Texas A&M AgriLife. “Coming out of a summer like we had, the enthusiasm to get out and do stuff in the yard is a little low, but take advantage of the October and November season.”

Richter says it’s important to prepare the soil before you plant and to choose good, quality plants.

“After this summer’s drought, maybe there’s some things you want replaced and people can call us at the Extension Office for suggestions,” he said.

You can contact the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Brazos County by calling (979) 823-0129.

