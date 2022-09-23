Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher loses lawsuit against former employer

Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her...
Amy Cooper, who appeared in a viral video calling the cops on a Black birdwatcher, sued her employer after the firm fired her.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A white woman who called 911 on a Black birdwatcher has lost her discrimination case.

Investment firm Franklin Templeton fired Amy Cooper after video of the incident went viral. It tweeted that it would not tolerate racism.

The video showed Cooper walking her dog in New York’s Central Park in 2020.

The man asked her to follow a rule about leashing the animal, and she told police he was threatening her.

She sued her former employer over her termination, but a judge has ruled her dismissal was legal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Grimes County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of...
Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N...
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
Sheriff Sowell said the three kids are siblings and they had just gotten out of a church event
Iola mourning loss of 13-year-old girl in car crash
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old Brody Mack was safely located and his...
6-year-old Navasota boy safely located
Bryan High School was the subject of a "swatting" call Thursday afternoon.
Bryan High School falls victim to ‘swatting’ call, police determine hoax

Latest News

FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Ukraine: 436 bodies exhumed from mass site; 30 show torture
Fans in Boston react to the suspension of Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. (WCVB)
Fans react to suspension of Boston Celtics head coach
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2012 file photo, Hilary Mantel, winner of the Man Booker Prize...
British author of ‘Wolf Hall’ saga Hilary Mantel dies at 70
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
UN rights experts cite signs of war crimes in Ukraine