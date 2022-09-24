Allen Academy dominates St. Francis Episcopal 64-0

(KBTX)
By Conner Beene
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy gets their third win in a row after a dominating win against St. Francis Episcopal.

The Rams relied on the offense and the defense of Rusty Ly-McMurray.

The sophomore would score two offensive touchdowns and have two pick-sixes in the first quarter

Aiden Field would add a touchdown on the ground and contribute plays defensively that kept St. Francis Episcopal off of the scoreboard.

The Rams win the game 64-0.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Grimes County Sheriff's Office are on the scene of...
Teen killed in rollover crash in Grimes County
Sheriff Sowell said the three kids are siblings and they had just gotten out of a church event
Iola mourning loss of 13-year-old girl in car crash
Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures
Bryan firefighters responded to the fire Wednesday night in the area of E 22nd Street and N...
Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan
The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says 6-year-old Brody Mack was safely located and his...
6-year-old Navasota boy safely located

Latest News

VIDEO: Falls City vs Burton
VIDEO: Falls City vs Burton
Franklin rolls to 5-0 after their first district win over McGregor
Bryan drops district opener to Temple 53-19
No. 2 Texas A&M Falls to No. 3 TCU by Raw Score, 1622.75-1630.5
Aggie equestrian ties with TCU
Aggie equestrian ties with TCU