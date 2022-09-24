Allen Academy dominates St. Francis Episcopal 64-0
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy gets their third win in a row after a dominating win against St. Francis Episcopal.
The Rams relied on the offense and the defense of Rusty Ly-McMurray.
The sophomore would score two offensive touchdowns and have two pick-sixes in the first quarter
Aiden Field would add a touchdown on the ground and contribute plays defensively that kept St. Francis Episcopal off of the scoreboard.
The Rams win the game 64-0.
