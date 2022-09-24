Allen Academy dominates St. Francis Episcopal 64-0

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Allen Academy gets their third win in a row after a dominating win against St. Francis Episcopal.

The Rams relied on the offense and the defense of Rusty Ly-McMurray.

The sophomore would score two offensive touchdowns and have two pick-sixes in the first quarter

Aiden Field would add a touchdown on the ground and contribute plays defensively that kept St. Francis Episcopal off of the scoreboard.

The Rams win the game 64-0.

