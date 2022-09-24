Brazos Christian Eagles wings clipped by Bay Area Christian Broncos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Fresh off a week three loss to the central Texas Christian Lions, the Brazos Christian Eagles hosted the Bay Area Christian Broncos from League City.

The Broncos bucked first after quarterback Austin Ariens scored off a quarterback keeper on the one-yard line.

One minute remaining in the first quarter, the Bay Area Broncos and the Brazos Christian Eagles tussle on the three-yard line but the Broncos would end up plowing their way into the end zone to cushion their lead to 12-0.

Determined to soar and score the eagles get the ball back with seven minutes left in the first half. Brazos Christian lines up on the three-yard line, Quarterback Jackson Caffey pitches the ball to Tyler Prince who would dive head first into the endzone to put the Eagles on the board.

Despite making several big-time plays throughout the night, that would be the last time Brazos Christian would see the endzone.

Caffey would make several attempts to get his team back into the game including a scramble toward the endzone in the final minutes of the game.

The Brazos Christian Eagles fall to the Bay Area Christian Broncos 26-6.

Brazos Christian falls to 1-3 on the season and will host Legacy Prep Christian Academy from Magnolia in Week 6 Friday Football Fever action.

Week 5 of Friday Football Fever is in the books. The Brazos Christian Eagles took on the Bay Area Christian Broncos. pic.twitter.com/64v8Q5DVOY — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) September 24, 2022

