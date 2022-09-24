Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention seeking volunteers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is a non-profit organization dedicated to suicide prevention in the Brazos Valley through awareness, advocacy, & education.

The organization is hosting a volunteer orientation event via Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 28.

Click here to see the Facebook event page or click here to register.

“Interested in joining BVCOSP as a Volunteer? Looking to get more involved in our community? Join us for our first BVCOSP Volunteer Orientation to learn more about BVCOSP Programs & Services, as well as the various aspects of volunteering with our agency,” said Kristin Strother who chairs the volunteer committee.

